Friday's Nailers Game Postponed Due to Flooding

April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced that the Friday, April 5th game against the Fort Wayne Komets has been postponed, due to flooding. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 10th at 7:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Friday's game may use those tickets on Wednesday. If fans are unable to attend Wednesday's game, they are advised to call the Nailers office (304-234-4625) to discuss other options.

The IWC Wrestling Night promotion originally scheduled for April 5th has been cancelled.

The game slated for Sunday, April 7th at 4:10 against the Indy Fuel is still on as scheduled.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.