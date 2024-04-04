Mavericks Break ECHL Record for Road Wins in a Season

April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah. - With tonight's 5-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies, the Kansas City Mavericks have broken the ECHL record for road victories in a single season. Tonight's win was the Mavericks 27th win away from home this season, bringing their road record to 27-3-2-1.

The previous record of 26 wins is shared by six teams, most recently the Idaho Steelheads and Toledo Walleye last season.

The Mavericks have already secured the Mountain Division title and clinched a playoff berth on March 3.

Consistency on the road all season has led the Mavericks to this point. The team went from December 2 to March 22 without losing a road game in regulation. The 19-game road point streak was the longest in the ECHL this season. Additionally, the Mavericks 81 goals allowed on the road this season are the fewest in the ECHL.

Kansas City was led into the Salt Lake City suburbs by a team focused on sharing the wealth. Goals from Cade Borchardt, Jacob Hayhurst, Patrick Curry, the first professional goal from Jakob Brahaney and an empty-net goal from Nolan Walker helped the team to victory.

Curry's goal in the final seconds of the second period tied the franchise's single-season goal mark. That accomplishment comes one week after Curry set the Mavericks single-season ECHL points record.

On the defensive end, goaltender Cale Morris picked up his 18th win of the season. Remarkably, the Mavericks are the only team in ECHL history to have three goaltenders with 15 or more wins each (Morris, 18, Dillon Kelley, 16; Jack LaFontaine, 15).

After tonight, the Mavericks have three more road games this season as they attempt to increase their record: at Utah on Friday and Saturday and at Iowa in the final regular season game of the season on April 13.

The Mavericks return home on next Tuesday and Wednesday for the team's final regular season home games. Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals will be April 17 at 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets for both remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at //kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.