Despite Strong Effort, Steelheads Defeat Rush

April 4, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell to the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night, 5-3 at Idaho Central Arena.

The Rush fell behind on a Willie Knierim powerplay goal just 5:42 into the hockey game and couldn't find enough traction to get back on even footing. A.J. White extended the Steelheads lead midway through the period, scoring on a rebound from a Jordan Kawaguchi shot. Kawaguchi would have three assists in the game.

Rapid City fought back in the second period with rookie Zach Taylor scoring his first professional goal to cut the deficit to one at five minutes into the second period. However, another powerplay goal for the Steelheads stretched the lead to two again with Francesco Arcuri scoring.

Alex Aleardi charged up the ice at 12:40 into the second period to score his 28th goal of the season and trim the lead back to one, but that's as close as the Rush could get.

The game lacked flow with Idaho benefitting from eight powerplay chances in the game while the Rush garnered six chances. Idaho's 2-for-8 powerplay showing proved to be the difference in the game, as the Rush went 0-for-6 on the Powerade Powerplay.

In the third period, Keaton Mastrodonato buried the puck just 1:23 into the frame to put Idaho out of reach for the Rush. The Steelheads got one more goal from rookie Connor Mylymok, his first pro marker.

Brett Gravelle proved the tenacity of the Rush, intercepting a puck on the final Steelhead powerplay of the game and scoring the eighth shorthanded goal of the season for Rapid City.

The loss puts Rapid City's elimination number at three. A regulation loss by the Rush coupled with a win by both Tulsa and Utah would eliminate the Rush from postseason contention.

The Rush face Idaho again on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena at 7:10 p.m.

