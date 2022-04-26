Griffins Make Roster Changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed left wing Max Humitz to a professional tryout from the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL). In addition, the Griffins released left wing Brett McKenzie from his PTO, returning him to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Humitz will return to Grand Rapids for his sixth stint with the team this season. The Livonia, Mich., native has appeared in nine games for the Griffins this year, totaling three points (1-2-3) and a plus-five rating. He registered an AHL season-high two points (1-1-2) on Jan. 5 against Milwaukee. Throughout his two-year career, the left winger has appeared in 17 AHL games, compiling eight points (4-4-8), two penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating. Humitz, 26, has recorded 24 points (13-11-24), 16 penalty minutes and a minus-14 rating in 45 games with Kalamazoo this year.

At the beginning of the season, McKenzie had just six AHL games to his name with Providence and Chicago. However, the fourth-year pro has been with the Griffins since Nov. 16, 2021, and has skated in 44 games this campaign, registering nine points (4-5-9) and 16 penalty minutes. The former seventh-round draft pick by Vancouver has spent much of his career in the ECHL, splitting time with Atlanta, Fort Wayne and Toledo. McKenzie has amassed 115 points (44-71-115) and 105 penalty minutes in 128 outings in the ECHL. Through 10 games this season with Toledo, the 25-year-old has 10 points (5-5-10), including a three-point (2-1-3) night on Nov. 3, 2021, at Indy.

