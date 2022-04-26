Bridgeport Islanders Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule
April 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have announced the schedule for their first-round playoff series against the Providence Bruins. The Islanders will face the third-seeded Bruins in a best-of-three series to open the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Monday, May 2 at Providence, Dunkin' Donuts Center, 7:05pm
Game 2: Wednesday, May 4 vs. Providence, Total Mortgage Arena, 7pm
*Game 3: Friday, May 6 at Providence, Dunkin' Donuts Center, 7:05pm
*If necessary. All times are Eastern.
Tickets for Bridgeport's home game will go on sale on tomorrow at noon. Fans are encouraged to visit BridgeportIslanders.com for further information.
