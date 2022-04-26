Penguins Weekly

April 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins Weekly Rewind

Tuesday, Apr. 19 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Hershey 0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took it to their in-state rival, and Tommy Nappier hung on to record his first pro shutout. The game was tied 0-0 for almost 39 minutes, until Michael Chaput broke the deadlock with a shorthanded goal.

Friday, Apr. 22 - PENGUINS 4 at Providence 1

The Penguins clinched a playoff spot on Friday after knocking off the then-top-ranked team in the Atlantic Division. Radim Zohorna notched not one, but two power-play goals, while former Bruin Matt Bartkowski blasted home the game-winner.

Saturday, Apr. 16 - PENGUINS 1 at Springfield 3

Zohorna opened the scoring with another power-play goal, but the Thunderbirds equalized 32 seconds later. Springfield tallied with four seconds left in the first period, and then neither team scored again until an empty netter put things to bed.

Sunday, Apr. 16 - PENGUINS 3 at Hartford 6

Filip Hållander (2G) and Alex Nylander (1G-1A) led the Pens' offense, but four unanswered goals against proved to be their undoing. Despite the loss, the Penguins clinched home ice for their first-round playoff matchup with the Hershey Bears.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Apr. 29 - PENGUINS at Syracuse

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its final weekend of the regular season with a return to Syracuse. In their only visit to Upstate Medical University Arena this season, the Penguins were shut-out, 1-0. In fact, the Pens have suffered two consecutive 1-0 losses to Max Lagacé and the Crunch.

Saturday, Apr. 30 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The final game of the 2021-22 regular season will be against the Penguins' PA Turnpike Rival. In the past, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton is 10-8-1-1-1 in season finales (W-L-T-OTL-SOL).

Ice Chips

- Regardless of the results in their last two games, the Penguins will finish as the Atlantic Division's fourth seed and have home-ice advantage in the first round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

- Tommy Nappier's victory on Friday established a career-best four-game winning streak.

- Michael Chaput is on a five-game point streak, producing two goals and four assists in that time.

- Chaput's five-game point streak ties Pierre-Olivier Joseph for the longest point streak by a Penguin this season

- Friday night in Providence was Mitch Reinke's 200th AHL game.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. y-Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 .625

2. x-Springfield 74 41 24 6 3 91 .615

3. x-Providence 69 36 23 4 6 82 .594

4. x-PENGUINS 74 35 31 4 4 78 .527

5. x-Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 .513

6. x-Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 .507

7. Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 .500

8. Lehigh Valley 73 28 30 10 5 71 .486

x = clinched playoff spot

y = clinched division

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 66 22 20 42

Valtteri Puustinen 72 20 22 42

Sam Poulin* 70 16 21 37

Juuso Riikola 52 1 34 35

Félix Robert 61 16 18 34

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue^ 21 10-9-2 2.41 .924 0

Alex D'Orio 21 7-9-4 2.91 .894 1

Tommy Nappier* 24 13-9-2 2.86 .895 1

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Apr. 29 Syracuse Upstate Medical Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 30 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

n/a

