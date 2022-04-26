Providence Bruins Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

April 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Today the Providence Bruins announced the schedule for their Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Best-Of-3 Matchup against the Bridgeport Islanders. Providence will host Game One on Monday, May 2 at 7:05pm then travel to Bridgeport for Game Two on Wednesday, May 4 7:00pm. If Game Three is necessary, both teams will travel back to Providence to square off on Friday, May 6 7:05pm.

Atlantic Division First Round - (Best-Of-3)

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders

Game 1 - Monday, May 2 - Bridgeport at Providence 7:05pm

Game 2 - Wednesday, May 4 - Providence at Bridgeport 7:00pm

*Game 3 - Friday, May 6 - Bridgeport at Providence 7:05pm

*if necessary

Tickets for Game One will go on sale Wednesday, April 27 at 1pm and will be available at www.ProvidenceBruins.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.