Providence Bruins Announce First Round Playoff Schedule
April 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Today the Providence Bruins announced the schedule for their Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Best-Of-3 Matchup against the Bridgeport Islanders. Providence will host Game One on Monday, May 2 at 7:05pm then travel to Bridgeport for Game Two on Wednesday, May 4 7:00pm. If Game Three is necessary, both teams will travel back to Providence to square off on Friday, May 6 7:05pm.
Atlantic Division First Round - (Best-Of-3)
A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Bridgeport Islanders
Game 1 - Monday, May 2 - Bridgeport at Providence 7:05pm
Game 2 - Wednesday, May 4 - Providence at Bridgeport 7:00pm
*Game 3 - Friday, May 6 - Bridgeport at Providence 7:05pm
*if necessary
Tickets for Game One will go on sale Wednesday, April 27 at 1pm and will be available at www.ProvidenceBruins.com.
