Hofer Shuts out Phantoms, T-Birds Clinch 2nd Seed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (42-24-6-3) rode a shutout performance from their netminder to a 5-0 dispatching of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (28-31-10-5) on Tuesday night inside the PPL Center. With the win, Springfield has clinched the second seed in the Atlantic Division and, in turn, a bye from the play-in round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

With James Neal not in the lineup, Dakota Joshua filled in on the top unit with Matthew Peca and Sam Anas, and the trio got instant results just 3:35 into the action. Joshua picked up the puck along the left-wing and swung around the net for a wraparound attempt on Phantoms goalie Pat Nagle. The first attempt didn't go, but the rebound caromed right to Peca's stick in the slot, and the centerman pounded home the loose change to make it 1-0 for the T-Birds.

The T-Birds' offense was quiet, otherwise, registering just three other shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes. Joel Hofer, though, was locked in from the onset, turning away eight first-period shots, including a mini-breakaway glove denial on Lehigh Valley's Charlie Gerard.

Springfield's penalty kill continued their torrid times of late, killing off a penalty in each of the first two periods, improving to 23 for their last 25 with the man down. It appeared the Thunderbirds' power play would get them a 2-0 lead, but Nagle came across the crease from right-to-left to shut down an attempt from Joshua from the bottom of the right circle.

Second-period shots read 11-8 for Lehigh Valley, but Hofer's 19 saves maintained the Springfield lead into the third.

Once the third period began, the T-Birds' offense poured it on. Brady Lyle slammed a one-time howitzer from center point position through Nagle just 59 seconds into the period. Josh Wesley followed with his second goal in two games from the right side at 4:33 to make it 3-0.

Still not content, the T-Birds' power play added another goal as Joshua roofed a short-side rebound under the crossbar to make it 4-0 at 6:07. Finally, Peca added his second of the night and career-high 23rd of the season at 10:24 to round out the scoring.

Anas recorded three assists, setting a new T-Birds single-season point scoring record with 63. Hofer's shutout is the second in a row by T-Birds netminders and third in the month of April. It was the 21-year-old's first shutout as a member of the Thunderbirds.

The T-Birds close their regular-season schedule on Friday night as they visit the Providence Bruins for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Stay tuned for more information regarding the T-Birds' Division Semifinals series opponent and schedule.

