Barber & Criscuolo Head to Detroit

April 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled right wing Riley Barber and center Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Barber joined Detroit's active roster for the fourth time this season on April 23 and logged a minus-one rating in 9:02 of ice time during the Red Wings' 7-2 defeat against Pittsburgh later that day. The 27-year-old competed with Detroit for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. Barber has appeared in four outings for the Red Wings this season and has a minus-two rating and two penalty minutes. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals in 2012, the forward has skated in 16 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. With the Griffins, Barber is currently on a career-high 15-game point streak (14-7-21), which is the third-longest streak in franchise history and the longest streak in the AHL this season.

Criscuolo made his fourth appearance with the Red Wings this year on April 6 at Winnipeg and collected his second NHL point of his career with an assist. The 29-year-old has been featured on Detroit's roster seven times this campaign and has competed in four games, earning two assists, two penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. Criscuolo registered his first NHL point (0-1-1) on Dec. 18 against New Jersey. Criscuolo has skated in 13 NHL contests, with nine of them coming with Buffalo during the 2017-18 season. With the Griffins, Criscuolo ranks fifth on the roster with 39 points (15-24-39) in 57 outings. Through 166 regular-season games with Grand Rapids, Criscuolo has accumulated 99 points (43-56-99) and 48 penalty minutes.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2022

Barber & Criscuolo Head to Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.