Canucks Sign G Rylan Toth to ATO
April 26, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed goalie Rylan Toth to an amateur try out agreement.
Toth, 25, joins Abbotsford after spending the past five seasons with the University of British Columbia of U Sports. With the Thunderbirds this season, Toth recorded 11 wins (11-5-1), a 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage through 17 regular season appearances, before being named U Sports Goaltender of the Year and a Canada West First Team All-Star.
Prior to joining the Thunderbirds, the 6'2, 194-pound goaltender spent parts of three seasons in the WHL as a member of the Red Deer Rebels and Seattle Thunderbirds. The Saskatoon, SK product registered 90 wins (90-51-13) through 158 games during his WHL career. He won a WHL Championship with Seattle in the 2016-17 season.
Toth previously signed a one-day amateur tryout contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 23, 2022, backing up goaltender Michael DiPietro against the St. Louis Blues.
