Phantoms Power Play

Lehigh Valley Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle faces the Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley, PA - This is it! The Lehigh Valley Phantoms play three games at PPL Center on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday to conclude the 2021-22 regular season. Lehigh Valley is on a six-game point streak (2-0-4) and also has a nine-game home point streak (6-0-3) since March 11.

Lehigh Valley (28-30-15) will host Springfield, Cleveland and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this week.

Weekly Recap

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Providence Bruins 5 - Phantoms 4 (OT)

The Phantoms scored three in the opening period and Isaac Ratcliffe added a tying goal in the third but Johnny Beecher struck for the overtime winner for the Bruins in Rhode Island. Wyatte Wylie, Logan Day and Nick Lappin had early goals for the Phantoms.

Friday, April 22, 2022

Hershey Bears 4 - Phantoms 3 (OT)

The Phantoms played their fourth consecutive overtime game. Hershey prevailed at PPL Center on a winner for Brett Leason in the Bears' first win in Allentown in seven tries. The Phantoms received goals from Max Willman, Tanner Laczynski and Garrett Wilson.

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Phantoms 2 - Hershey Bears 0

Pat Nagle was sensational in a 42-save shutout at Hershey. Cooper Zech's first goal of the season broke the scoreless tie in the third period and Linus Sandin had a two-point night including an important breathing-room marker. But it was Nagle who stole the show with a record-setting performance to establish a new high for most saves in a shutout for a Lehigh Valley goalie.

Upcoming

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (7:05) (PPL Center)

Phantoms vs. Springfield Thunderbirds

It is First Responders Night at PPL Center. The Phantoms are 2-2-1 against Springfield including a 7-4 thrashing the last time the teams met on March 19 in Springfield which was a two-game weekend sweep for the Phantoms. Wade Allison and Cal O'Reilly each had a pair of goals in that game. Springfield (41-24-9) can clinch second place in the Atlantic, a first-round playoff bye, with a win. A pair of veterans lead the way for the St. Louis Blues affiliate including Sam Anas (20-40-60) and Matthew Peca (21-38-59). Former Hershey Bear Nathan Walker had a hat trick against the Phantoms on January 28 but is currently up with St. Louis.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 (7:05) (PPL Center)

Phantoms vs. Cleveland Monsters

Cleveland (27-34-13) arrives to Allentown on a two-game win streak. This is the make-up of a postponed game from December. The Phantoms are 1-1-1 against Cleveland this year including a 4-2 win on December 11 with Adam Clendening scoring the pivotal goal against his former team to spark a Lehigh Valley record 9-game point streak. Jake Chrsitansen leads the scorers for the affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets with 13-30-43. Goalie prospect Jet Greaves is 11-11-2, 2.90, .906.

Saturday, April 30, 2022 (7:05) (PPL Center)

Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

It is Star Wars Night at PPL Center for the final game of the season. The Phantoms are 5-5-1 against the Penguins this year. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (35-31-8) will take on Hershey in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs next week. Alex Nylander has been a strong mid-season pickup for the Penguins scoring 14-16-30 since joining the team in December in a trade that brought him over from Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks). Seventh-rounder from Finland, Valtteri Puustinen, has scored 20-22-42 including five goals against the Phantoms. Goalie Louis Domingue (10-9-2, 2.41, .924) is up with Pittsburgh. Phantoms goalie Pat Nale has yet to play against the Penguins this season.

HISTORIC NIGHT

Pat Nagle set a new Lehigh Valley record for most saves in a shutout. His 42-save total is also third-most in Phantoms' franchise history for a shutout performance.

LEHIGH VALLEY RECORDS

Most Saves in Shutout:

42 - Pat Nagle, 4/23/2022 - Lehigh Valley 2 at Hershey 0

40 - Dustin Tokarski, 2/13/2018 - Lehigh Valley 5 at Bridgeport 0

40 - Martin Ouellette, 4/6/2016 - Lehigh Valley 4 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0

PHANTOMS FRANCHISE RECORDS

Most Saves in Shutout:

46 - Scott Munroe, 11/9/2008 - at Philadelphia Phantoms 2 - Providence 0

44 - Jamie Storr, 10/22/2005 - Philadelphia Phantoms 1 at Norfolk 0

42 - Pat Nagle, 4/23/2022 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2 at Hershey 0

DEBUT!

Linus Hogberg made his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday at Montreal. He recorded an assist in the team's 6-3 win against the Canadiens. Hogberg has now played in three games with Philadelphia recording two assists. He is the sixth Lehigh Valley player this season to make his NHL debut with the Flyers.

TRANSACTIONS

Felix Sandstrom has been recalled to the Philadelphia Flyers after returning to the Phantoms for one game last Friday.

Defenseman Garrett McFadden has been loaned to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

PHANTASTIC!

- The Phantoms are on a nine-game home-ice point streak (6-0-3) since March 11.

- The Phantoms are on an overall six-game point streak (2-0-4)

- The Phantoms now have seven players who have reached double digits in goals: Cal O'Reilly (20), Hayden Hodgson (19), Garrett Wilson (17), Max Willman (11), Wade Allison (10), Isaac Ratcliffe (10), Maksim Sushko (10)

- The Phantoms are 16-1-2 when scoring four or more goals. The Phantoms are 16-2-3 when leading at the second intermission.

- Six Phantoms players have made their NHL debuts this season: Max Willman, Felix Sandstrom, Linus Sandin, Isaac Ratcliffe, Hayden Hodgson, Linus Hogberg

- The Phantoms have played 74 games and have 3 remaining in the 2021-22 regular season.

Team Scoring Leaders

Cal O'Reilly 20-31-51

Adam Clendening 5-36-41

Garrett Wilson 17-16-33

Hayden Hodgson 19-12-31

x - Egor Zamula 4-25-29

Isaac Ratcliffe 10-16-26

x - Morgan Frost 6-13-19

Linus Sandin 7-12-19

Max Willman 11-7-18

Logan Day 6-12-18

Wyatte Wylie 5-13-18

Goaltending

Pat Nagle 10-4-6, 2.45, .912

Felix Sandstrom 15-18-5, 2.96, .900

Upcoming Schedule

Tuesday, April 26 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (PPL Center)

Wednesday, April 27 (7:05) vs. Cleveland Monsters (PPL Center)

Saturday, April 30 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (PPL Center) Star Wars Night! Season Finale

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

