Heat Start Final Week of Regular Season at San Diego

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (44-15-5-2; 1st Pacific) at San Diego Gulls (28-31-4-2; 7th Pacific)

LOCATION: Pechanga Arena | Bakersfield, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PDT

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The regular season hits its final week with the Stockton Heat looking to finish strong, just a pair of road tilts left on the slate with Tuesday's game at San Diego and Saturday's finale at Bakersfield. The Heat will look to snap out of a two-game skid on Tuesday, a matchup of the top and bottom playoff teams coming out of the Pacific Division. Stockton has not lost three straight this season.

WON, NOT DONE

The Stockton Heat clinched their first-ever Pacific Division title on Saturday by virtue of the Ontario Reign falling on the road to the Colorado Eagles, giving Stockton the coveted first-round bye in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Heat now turn their attention to the AHL's regular season championship, which boils down to nearly a dead heat against the Chicago Wolves with the Stockton in control of its destiny with a Magic Number of four points with two games left for each side.

HEATING UP IN SAN DIEGO

Stockton has brought the Heat to Pechanga Arena with an all-time record of 14-9-0-3 on the Gulls' ice. The Heat have scored 14 goals in three games in San Diego this year, including a 6-2 win on October 22 and a 7-5 victory in a March 27 barn-burner, led by Luke Philp with three goals and Jakob Pelletier with five points in those three games.

NEXT IS BEST

With 95 points on the year, the Heat have tied the 2016-17 San Jose Barracuda for the highest single-season point total in Pacific Division history. Stockton's next point will bring the Heat to another high point in a historic season, with the Heat having San Diego and Bakersfield on the schedule this week. Stockton is a combined 11-4-1-0 against those two teams this season coming into the final two games.

FEEL THE WERN

Adam Werner was busy on Saturday, setting season highs with 35 saves and 38 shots faced in the game against the Bakersfield Condors. It was just the second time this month that Werner has occupied the blue paint for the Heat, previously earning a win at Henderson. The netminder is 2-2-0-0 on the year against San Diego heading into Tuesday's matchup.

TO THE FINISH

The Heat will look to snap out of a brief rough patch that has seen the team drop consecutive games twice in the past two weeks, facing off against a San Diego club that has dropped eight of 10 games in April. On the positive side for each club, Stockton has earned at least a point in seven of 10 games this month at 5-3-1-1, while the Gulls - locked in to the seventh seed for the playoffs - bring a three-game point streak into the final week of the regular season.

