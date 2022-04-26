5 Things: Heat at San Diego

STOCKTON HEAT (44-15-5-2) at SAN DIEGO GULLS (28-31-4-2)

7:00 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (30)

Points - Matthew Phillips (67)

Gulls:

Goals - Alex Limoges (22)

Points -Lucas Elvenes (42)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 54-for-273, 19.8% (t-10th)/PK - 244-for-281, 86.8% (1st)

Gulls:

PP - 51-for-257, 19.8% (t-10th)/PK - 201-for-249, 80.7% (17th)

1. HEAT INDEX

One race done, another one barreling toward the finish line, and the Stockton Heat have just two games remaining in the regular season as they head to San Diego Tuesday. The Heat enter the week as Pacific Division champions and now focus on the league's regular season championship race against the Chicago Wolves, with Stockton narrowly in the driver's seat with a Magic Number of four points compared to Chicago's five.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... A tough game on Saturday saw the Heat fall 4-0 at Bakersfield, a game in which the Heat hit three posts but were unable to find twine behind Stuart Skinner. It's the third time this year that the Heat had been shut out, and Stockton will look to make it 3-for-3 with wins in the game immediately following as they face the San Diego Gulls Tuesday. THAT... The team who jumps on top first has faired well in the season series at Pechanga Arena, going 3-for-3 on the campaign between the Heat and Gulls. Stockton has brought some potent offensive performances in the three games in America's Finest City, with 14 goals in three games including a seven-goal and a six-goal outing. THE OTHER... Adam Werner figures to get the start once again for the Heat, which would be his first back-to-back starts January 15 and 19, a stretch in which the Heat won one and lost one as the season neared its midway point. Werner made a season-best 35 saves in Saturday's game.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Jakob Pelletier

Pelletier leads the Heat with 11 points in the season series against San Diego, including his first-ever hat trick in the teams' last meeting.

Gulls - Lucas Elvenes

He has eight points in five games against Stockton this year, six in three games with the Gulls and two in a pair of games with the Henderson Silver Knights. He has four points in the last three games.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Phillips is three assists shy of Stockton's single-season assist record of 40, held by Linden Vey.

Stockton is one point shy of clinching most ever by a Pacific Division team with 96 in a season

Byron Froese is four points shy of 250 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"It's two-fold. All year, we've gone on a day-by-day process. That doesn't change our mind this week in the final week of the regular season. We're coming off two straight losses, which doesn't sit well with our group. We want to have a response tomorrow night here in San Diego then get some rest and get back at it against Bakersfield, a very good hockey team. Our mindset is getting better each day, chipping away and making sure we're getting ready for that playoff game one." - Mitch Love on Stockton's mindset heading into the final week

