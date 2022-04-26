Meet Jawa Leilani Shiu Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Bakersfield Condors close out the regular season on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Stockton Heat.

Meet featured Jawa and Bakersfield's own Leilani Shiu who has appeared in The Mandalorian Season 1 & 2 and The Book of Boba Fett in addition to numerous Star Wars projects in the works. It is presented by Classic Hits Q 92.1 FM. Leilani will be on hand for pictures and autographs beginning pre-game with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The Condors play a pivotal game tonight at 7 p.m. in Abbotsford against the Canucks which will go a long way in figuring out playoff seeding for next week's first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. You can watch the game at McGarry's Irish Pub (21+ only).

