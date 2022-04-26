Abbotsford Canucks Donate $1.17 Million to Community During Inaugural Regular Season

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to announce that $1,170,000 has been donated this season to the local community through the Red Cross, Kidsport, Archway Community Services, the Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 program and others.

"This fundraising milestone would not be possible without the incredible support from fans and the community who have embraced the team in our inaugural year," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer. "We are committed to giving back to the community and touching lives in a way that makes a lasting difference. We plan to do even more in the years ahead."

The Abbotsford Canucks have enjoyed a tremendous first season, which will soon be highlighted by the start of the Calder Cup Playoffs beginning next week. Playoff tickets are available now starting at $26.35 at https://tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/playoff.

The Canucks play their final regular season home game on Tuesday, April 26 vs the Bakersfield Condors, with an estimated 50/50 jackpot of $50,000. The winner will take home 50 percent of the total final jackpot which includes the bonus prize of $16,215. Tickets are only available to purchase in arena. The Abbotsford Canucks 50/50 program is proudly presented by Envision Financial.

The bonus prize comes from unclaimed jackpots during the Abbotsford Canucks 2021.22 season on September 27, 2021 ($18,900) and November 30, 2021 ($13,530).

