Abbotsford Canucks Announce Player Award Winners

The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that the results for their Inaugural Season Player Awards are in. Fans had the opportunity to vote for who they believed should win the following four categories:

Most Valuable Player

Fan Favourite

Rookie of the Year

Unsung Hero

A fifth award, selected by a panel of Canucks Sports and Entertainment members, was also up for grabs. That award is the "Man of the Year". A Canuck who values hard work, leadership, and a commitment to the local community. The winner of the Abbotsford Canucks' "Man of the Year" Award will also be the team's nominee for the "Yanick Dupre Memorial" Award as the AHL's Man of the Year.

After five days of voting and a season's worth of players vying for these awards, the results are in.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER - SHELDON DRIES

Having put up 62 points in 54 games, including a team leading 35 goals, Sheldon Dries has been on a tear since Day 1 in Abbotsford. Leading the league in Powerplay goals with 18, Dries has flourished on his line with Sheldon Rempal and John Stevens. His 27 assists is good enough for 4th most on the team, and leads Abbotsford in multi-goal games with 8. Congratulations on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2021/22 Most Valuable Player Award Sheldon!

FAN FAVOURITE - JACK RATHBONE

As one of the Vancouver Canucks' top prospects for some time now, Jack Rathbone has been on a lot of people's radar, and for good reason. His big-time goals and celebrations have made the Abbotsford Centre get "Jackpot Fever". After sustaining an injury in February, "Bonesy" came back and didn't skip a beat, registering three points in his first two games back. Congratulations on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2021/22 Fan Favourite Award Jack!

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR - JACK RATHBONE

Having played just 8 games as a Utica Comet in 2020/21, Jack Rathbone is still eligible as an AHL rookie. However if you watch him play, you wouldn't think he's new to the league. Jack's 40 points in 36 games, including 30 assists, had Rathbone flying right out of the gate. His assist count is good enough for 3rd by a rookie defenceman, despite playing 33 and 13 games fewer than those ahead of him on the list. Congratulations on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2021/22 Rookie of the Year Award Jack!

UNSUNG HERO - CHASE WOUTERS

Leading the team in +/-. Amongst the team leaders for Games Played. They're not the most exciting of stats, however somebody has to do it. Chase Wouters has been a dark horse this season, providing solid, reliable, gritty play whenever his team needed it the most. His hard work doesn't always show up in the stat sheet, but it sure helps the team in the win column. In fact, Abbotsford have picked up 9 of a possible 10 points when Wouters scores. Congratulations on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2021/22 Unsung Hero Award Chase!

MAN OF THE YEAR - NOAH JUULSEN

The Man of the Year Award is awarded to someone who is a great player on the ice, and a greater man off of it. Noah Juulsen is no exception. An Abbotsford native, Juulsen grew up in the shadows of the Abbotsford Centre. When the community was devastated by flooding in November, members of the Canucks coaching staff recall Juulsen stepping up and helping where he could. As well as winning the team's Man of the Year Award, Noah will also be the Abbotsford nominee in the "Yanick Dupre Memorial" Award as the AHL's Man of the Year. Congratulations on winning the Abbotsford Canucks 2021/22 Man of the Year Award Noah!

