Greyhounds Best Firebirds, 6-2

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT- The Soo Greyhounds struck for four goals in the first period and never trailed as they went on to beat the Flint Firebirds, 6-2, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Soo's Travis Hayes got the scoring started in the first minute of the first period. He connected on a one-timer just 42 seconds into the game to make the score 1-0. Four minutes later, David Holub scored off another one-timer giving the Greyhounds a 2-0 lead.

The Greyhounds extended their lead to 3-0 when Justin Cloutier grabbed the puck at Nathan Day's open far post end and slapped it in the back of the net. Brady Martin then struck for a power play goal with a blast from the left circle which sailed to the back of the net, making it 4-0.

Blake Smith and the Firebirds fought back and struck on a power play with five minutes left in the first period. Nathan Aspinall snapped a pass to Smith in the slot who redirected the puck under Charlie Schenkel's right leg and into the back of the net, making the score 4-1. That lit a fire under the Birds as later in the first, Connor Clattenburg stormed in and found the trailing Kaden Pitre. Pitre fired a snapshot that beat Schenkel high and the score was 4-2.

The Greyhounds answered however in the second when Martin deflected another puck in the back of the net past Noah Bender, making the score 5-2. Noel Nordh then struck for a power play goal later in the period which extended Soo's lead to its 6-2 final. The Greyhounds improved to 10-8-0-0 in the win while the Firebirds fell to 7-9-0-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint fell to 0-3-0-0 against the Soo this season, including two losses at home on consecutive Saturday nights...Noah Bender came on in relief of Nathan Day after the game's fourth goal. He made 17 saves on 19 shots...Hayden Reid made his OHL debut on Saturday night. The University of Minnesota commit was signed by the team on Monday

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will continue their three-day streak on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Saginaw Spirit for the first iteration of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Dow Event Center.

