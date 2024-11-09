Online Auction Details for 2024 Remembrance Day Jerseys
November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Don't miss your chance to get your hands on a game worn, 19th edition Kitchener Ranger Remembrance Day Jersey!
The Kitchener Rangers have put five Ranger players jerseys up for auction following last night's game. You can bid on the jerseys of; Matthew Andonovski, Jackson Parsons, Trent Swick, Jakub Chromiak, and Adrian Misaljevic. All proceeds of the auction will be donated in support of the 78th Fraser Highlanders Fort Conestoga Garrison and the Kitchener-Waterloo Poppy Fund through Rangers Reach and Dash, the official auction partner of the OHL.
This auction will be live throughout the weekend and will close on Sunday, November 10th at 6:00 pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024
- Noah Erliden's Second OHL Shut-Out Powers Otters Past Sting - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs' Late Comeback Falls Just Short Against IceDogs - Brantford Bulldogs
- Greyhounds Best Firebirds, 6-2 - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Grounded in Saginaw, Fall 5-1 - Windsor Spitfires
- Kitchener Travels to Owen Sound Looking to Secure 11th Straight Win, Second Victory against Attack - Kitchener Rangers
- Online Auction Details for 2024 Remembrance Day Jerseys - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Notes: vs Brampton - November 9th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day: Game 17, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Welcome Spitfires Saturday Night - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Kitchener Travels to Owen Sound Looking to Secure 11th Straight Win, Second Victory against Attack
- Online Auction Details for 2024 Remembrance Day Jerseys
- Rangers Blank Greyhounds 4-0, Win Streak Reaches Double Digits
- Rangers' Overage Goaltender Jackson Parsons Commits to Clarkson University
- Rangers Unveil 19th Annual Remembrance Day Jersey