Online Auction Details for 2024 Remembrance Day Jerseys

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Don't miss your chance to get your hands on a game worn, 19th edition Kitchener Ranger Remembrance Day Jersey!

The Kitchener Rangers have put five Ranger players jerseys up for auction following last night's game. You can bid on the jerseys of; Matthew Andonovski, Jackson Parsons, Trent Swick, Jakub Chromiak, and Adrian Misaljevic. All proceeds of the auction will be donated in support of the 78th Fraser Highlanders Fort Conestoga Garrison and the Kitchener-Waterloo Poppy Fund through Rangers Reach and Dash, the official auction partner of the OHL.

This auction will be live throughout the weekend and will close on Sunday, November 10th at 6:00 pm ET.

