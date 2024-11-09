Rangers Score Three Third Period Goals, But Fall 5-4 in OT to Attack

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound, ON - The Kitchener Rangers erase a three-goal third period deficit to force overtime but surrender a power play goal in the extra frame to fall 5-4 to the Owen Sound Attack. The Rangers win streak ends at ten, but their resilient effort to force overtime extended their point streak to 16 games and have not lost in regulation since September.

The game was tied 1-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play. Owen Sound scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead into the second break. When it seemed, the Rangers point streak would be in jeopardy, the Rangers responded with three unanswered of their own. Luca Romano added his second while Trent Swick scored with 58 seconds left on the clock and the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker to knot the game at four. Owen Sound capitalized on a power play opportunity in the extra frame to take the extra point.

Alexander Bilecki recorded his first career OHL point with an assist on Kitchener's first goal of the game. He would also add to that tally picking up a primary assist on Luca Romano's second goal of the game. Luca Romano (6), Jakub Chromiak (5), Andrew Vermeulen (5), and Trent Swick (4) all extended their active point streaks in the game.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, OS 1

7:22 Landen Hookey (9) - Unassisted - SHG

KIT 1, OS 1

16:32 Tanner Lam (4) - Andrew Vermeulen, Alexander Bilecki

2nd Period

KIT 1, OS 2

1:06 Antonio Tersigni (8) - Jake Crawford

KIT 1, OS 3

2:30 Sam McCue (9) - James Petrovski, Tristan Delisle - PPG

KIT 1, OS 4

13:20 Braedyn Rogers (2) - Tristan Delisle, Sam McCue

3rd Period

KIT 2, OS 4

4:44 Luca Romano (10) - Jakub Chromiak, Adrian Misaljevic - PPG

KIT 3, OS 4

14:54 Luca Romano (11) - Alexander Bilecki

KIT 4, OS 4

19:02 Trent Swick (9) - Jakub Chromiak

Overtime

KIT 4, OS 5

2:31 Sam McCue - Braedyn Rogers, James Petrovski - PPG / GWG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Sam McCue (2G 1A)

Second Star: Luca Romano (2G)

Third Star: Tristan Delisle (2A)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 35 - OS 38

Power play: KIT 1-5, OS 2-6

FO%: KIT 49.2% - OS 50.8%

The Goalies:

Carter George got the start for the Owen Sound Attack; he surrendered four goals on 35 shots and earned the win in the contest. Jason Schaubel got his sixth start of the season stopping 33 shots in a losing effort.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will travel to the Tribute Communities Centre to take on the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, November 10th at 6:05 p.m. - completing their two-game road trip. The Rangers then do not hit the ice again until Friday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. against the Peterborough Petes at The Aud for the club's Y2K night.

