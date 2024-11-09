Spitfires Grounded in Saginaw, Fall 5-1

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Spitfires headed to Saginaw on Saturday evening to take on the Spirit. Saginaw was coming off a 2-1 loss to the Peterborough Petes, it was the Petes' first win of the season. The Spitfires were coming off a 5-4 loss to the North Bay Battalion. On Saturday, it was the same story with the same ending as the Spitfires got down early and were unable to come back and ultimately loss 5-1.

In the first period, it was all Spirit. They dominated the puck possession and the pace of the game. They outshot the Spitfires 17-6 in the frame. The Spirit would strike 3 times and take a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the intermission. The only positive in the period was the PK was a perfect 2/2.

In the second period, the Spirit would add another goal and take a 4-0 lead.

In the third frame, the Spitfires would break the shutout as Morneau scored on the powerplay. It was Morneau's 7th of the year and assisted by AJ Spellacy. The Spirit would add a late empty netter and take this one 5-1.

The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday to faceoff against the Peterborough Petes. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.