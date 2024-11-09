Colts Top Wolves, 3-1

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Colts and Wolves got together in Barrie on Saturday night for their second meeting in as many days, this time to play in front of a sold-out Sadlon Arena crowd. Despite finding success early in the season, Barrie must stay hot to keep their head above water in what is shaping up to be a very competitive Central division. Barrie and Sudbury played last night with the Colts winning 3-2.

These two teams didn't bother hiding the fact that they are division rivals with the physical nature of the first. Big hits were flying in the opening portion of the period, however, the same could not be said for the offence until defenceman Grayson Tiller got the Colts on the board midway through the first. Dalyn Wakely scored in his first game back from injury to put the Colts up 2-0. With the floodgates open, Kashawn Aitcheson got a goal of his own and put the cherry on top of a stellar 3-0 frame for the Colts.

Similar to the first, the second did not disappoint. A period packed with scoring chances began with Barrie captain Beau Jelsma notching his fifth goal on the year and extending the Colts lead. Under a minute after Jelsma's 4-0 goal, Carter Lowe made it 5-0 and ended his goal drought. The Wolves did get in on the action later in the frame scoring to cut the Colts lead to four and made it a 5-1 game heading into the third.

Colts goaltender Ben Hrebik had already endeared himself to the standing-room-only crowd at Sadlon Arena with highlight reel saves and allowing just a single goal before entering the final frame. But he only endeared himself more after getting through the third unscathed, stopping 38 of 39 shots on the night. On the other side of the ice, Hrebik's team potted three more goals in the closing period, Grayson Tiller scored his second and third goals on the night for the first career hat-trick of his OHL career. Additionally, Riley Patterson jumped in and got his sixth this year. When the dust settled it was a confident 8-1 Barrie win.

To say the ice was slanted would be an understatement, Barrie amassed 8 goals on the night, the most they've scored in a game this season, it was also the largest margin by which the team has won this year. The Wolves will lick their wounds after this one before meeting with the Colts for another back-to-back later this month. Sudbury has now conceded all four of their matchups to Barrie.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.