Game Day: Game 17, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m.

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 17 - Firebirds vs Greyhounds

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead and never trailed as they cruised past the Peterborough Petes, 4-1, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Chris Thibodeau scored twice and Nathan Day made 21 saves as the Firebirds snapped a three-game losing streak.

THEY'VE STRUGGLED WITH THE SOO: Flint has played the Soo Greyhounds twice this season and is 0-2-0-0 thus far. The Firebirds fell, 2-1, on October 18 in Sault Ste. Marie and then were shut out, 4-0, one week ago in Flint. Charlie Schenkel has been in the Soo net for both games and has made a combined 69 saves on 70 shots. He has a 0.50 GAA and a .986 save percentage against the Firebirds.

THIBODEAU TOPPING THINGS: Chris Thibodeau scored twice during Friday's 4-1 win over Peterborough, his first two-goal game of the season and his fifth multi-point game as a Firebird. Thibodeau now leads the team with 15 points on four goals and 11 assists.

CHANGING TIMES IN JUNIOR HOCKEY: The NCAA announced on Thursday that players who have played CHL hockey (OHL, WHL, QMJHL) will now be eligible to play in the NCAA, effective in advance of the 2025-26 season. Under the previous regulations, any player who played in a CHL game lost his NCAA eligibility. Newly-signed Firebirds forward Hayden Reid will now have the option to maintain his commitment to the University of Minnesota after playing for the Firebirds.

TOUGH TURNAROUND: The Greyhounds were at home on Wednesday and lost to the London Knights, 4-1. Soo then traveled to Kitchener where they were beaten by the Rangers last night, 4-0, before having to bus to Flint for Saturday's game. The Hounds have lost their last two games by a combined score of 9-1.

ODDS AND ENDS: Hayden Reid was a late scratch on Friday night and has yet to make his OHL debut...Cole Zurawski's Canada White team will face Canada Red for the gold medal at the World U17 Challenge on Saturday night. Zurawski has not yet recorded a point in four games...the Firebirds (2.81) and Greyhounds (2.76) average the third-fewest and second-fewest goals per game respectively.

UP NEXT: Flint will conclude its three-in-three stretch on Sunday evening in Saginaw for the first iteration of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Puck drop at the Dow Event Center is set for 5:30 p.m.

