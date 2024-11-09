Kitchener Travels to Owen Sound Looking to Secure 11th Straight Win, Second Victory against Attack

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will venture to Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre for the second time this season on Saturday to take on the Owen Sound Attack. The game is the first of a two-game road trip for the Blueshirts, who are in search of their second win against the Attack this season. Puck drop is set for a 7:00 p.m. start.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers SSP Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The Blueshirts and Attack played in Kitchener's fourth game of the season on October 5th at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. In their first meeting, the Rangers won a close contest, coming out on top 3-2. Goals from Adrian Misaljevic, Luca Romano, and a late strike from Antonino Pugliese sealed the deal for Kitchener's first win of the season. Tanner Lam, Romano, and Misaljevic recorded assists in the game. Goaltender Jason Schaubel stopped 25 of 27 shots, earning the first win of his OHL career.

Over the Years:

Saturday's game against the Attack is the second matchup of the season between these two teams and the second meeting in Owen Sound. The Rangers and the Attack still have six more meetings throughout the season, with the next taking place at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on November 29th at 7:00 p.m. Last season, Kitchener went 5-3-0-0 against Owen Sound. Since 2019, the East Avenue Blue have gone an impressive 20-11-3-1 against the Attack, posting a record of 11-4-2-1 at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre over that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (13-2-1-1)

First in the Western Conference, first in the OHL

The Rangers' win streak was extended to10 games and their point streak to 15 on Friday after the club defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-0 in their annual Remembrance Day game.

Defenceman Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) helped the Blueshirts get out to a fast start, scoring just over two minutes into the contest. Sophomore forward Luca Romano extended his goal streak to five with a power play marker, burying his ninth goal of the season and pushing the gap to two. Kitchener added their second power play goal of the game to push the lead to 3-0 as Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) found the back of the net in the middle frame a few minutes later, elevating his goal streak to three. Closing out the game, Andrew Vermeulen scored in the third period near the halfway point, sealing the deal on the club's 10th consecutive win. Cameron Mercer, Carson Campbell, Chris Grisolia, Adrian Misaljevic, and Jakub Chromiak found the scoresheet with assists.

Goaltender Jackson Parsons made 20 saves on 20 shots, earning the first star of the game. With the victory, Parsons registered his 10th win of the 2024-25 season, first shutout of the year, and fifth of his career.

On the night, the Rangers were 2-for-7 on the power play while killing off all five penalties taken against Sault Ste. Marie. Through 17 games, the Blueshirts boast a 25.7% success rate on the power play (fifth in the OHL) and a notable 84.8% on the penalty kill (first in the OHL).

Rangers to Watch:

Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) buried his eighth goal of the season on the man advantage against the Greyhounds, extending his goal streak to three. In his last three games, Swick has recorded three goals and four assists for seven points. On the season, Swick has eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points. Heading into Saturday's game against the Attack, he's a player to watch to continue his strong presence on offence.

In the last meeting against Owen Sound, Adrian Misaljevic earned the third star of the game after he posted a goal and an assist. Misaljevic added another assist to his recent offensive eruption against the Greyhounds on Friday. The forward is coming off a six-point night (3G, 3A) against the Sudbury Wolves on November 1st. On the season, Misaljevic leads the team in goals (12) and points (26).

Andrew Vermeulen scored in his second straight game on Friday, his fifth goal marker of the season. The junior forward has secured a goal in three of his last four games and four points over that span. Appearing in 14 games with the Rangers, Vermeulen has found the back of the net five times and has racked up two assists for six points. With a recent flair on offence, Vermeulen is a player to watch in Owen Sound.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (4-8-2-2)

10th in the Western Conference, 19th in the OHL

Playing in game three of their five-game homestand, the Attack stung Sarnia on Wednesday, winning in commanding fashion, 5-2. Trailing 2-1 near the end of the second period, with Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs) scoring their lone goal in the game, Antonio Tersigni evened the score in the dying seconds of the middle frame. Tristan Delisle would score the game-winning goal before Landen Hookey would find the back of the net for an insurance goal. McCue would bury his second of the night with under five minutes remaining to solidify the victory. James Petrovski, Jake Crawford, Rafik Varosyan, Matthew Koprowski, and Hookey would add assists on the five tallies. Through 16 games, Landen Hookey and Sam McCue are tied for the most goals (8), while Hookey has scored the most points (16), and James Petrovski has recorded the most assists (10).

After going 1-for-6 on the power play against the Sting, Owen Sound has succeeded with the man advantage at a 14.7% rate (15th in the OHL). On the other side of the puck, on the penalty kill, the Attack has operated their units at 80% (11th in the OHL). Owen Sound will wrap up their five-game home stretch against the Sudbury Wolves in the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday.

Attack to Watch:

Landen Hookey comes into Saturday's game against the Rangers on a four-game point streak, scoring five points over that span (1G, 4A). Most recently, Hookey had a two-point performance against the Sting, scoring an insurance goal and an assist. During the season, Hookey leads the Attack in power play goals (4) and points (16) and is tied for the team lead in goals (8) while being second on the team in assists (8). He's a player to watch on Saturday.

Sam McCue was drafted by the Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft following a 2023-24 season with the Attack that saw the forward record 21 points (12G, 9A) in 34 games. Since returning to the OHL, he's been productive offensively, sitting second on the team in points (13), tied for fifth in assists (5) and tied for the team lead in goals (8). McCue is coming off a two-game performance against the Sting and has scored four goals in his last four games.

Defenceman James Petrovski has been consistent on offence this season as the leading point-getter on the blueline for the club. Appearing in all 16 games for the club, Petrovski has recorded 10 points, all assists. In Wednesday's game against Sarnia, he posted a two-assist night, adding a secondary assist on a power play goal and a primary marker on the Attack's fifth goal of the game. Over the last three contests, Petrovski has three assists.

Drafted Attack:

The Attack have three players that have been drafted to the NHL, two that were selected in 2024, and one that was picked in the 2023 NHL Entry draft. Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs) were taken in the 2024 draft while Konnor Smith (Anaheim Ducks) was selected in the 2023 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Saturday's game vs the Owen Sound Attack will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

Following their meeting with the Attack, the Kitchener Rangers will travel to the Tribute Communities Centre to take on the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, November 10th at 6:05 p.m. - completing their two-game road trip. The Rangers then do not hit the ice again until Friday, November 15th at 7:00 p.m. against the Peterborough Petes at The Aud for the club's Y2K night.

