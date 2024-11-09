Game Notes: vs Brampton - November 9th, 2024

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







After a massive 2-1 victory in a tightly contested game last night on home ice against the Generals, the Frontenacs' attention quickly shifts focus to the Brampton Steelheads this afternoon at 4pm in our annual Remembrance Day game. The Steelheads come into tonight fresh off of a 5-1 defeat up in Ottawa last night, so look for a little bit of jump in their step when the puck drops this afternoon as they'll be looking to right some wrongs in their game.

The Brampton (formerly Mississauga) Steelheads have been a thorn in the Frontenacs' side over the last couple years. It doesn't seem to matter where they are in the standings or how good their team is, the Steelheads have had Kingston's number for the last few seasons. Notably, Porter Martone is leading the charge in that regard. A top prospect for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft, Martone seems to save his best for the Frontenacs and is currently sitting on top of the OHL points race with 32. Let's take a look at some Game Notes for this afternoon's emotional and impactful Remembrance Day game.

A Powerful Night

Our annual Remembrance Day game is always a emotionally heavy night on our calendar every season. As a big time military town, the city of Kingston always shows up to honour and pay respects to our fallen military heroes. It's also a night that historically, the Frontenacs have a little extra pep in their step. Former Frontenacs forward Maddox Callens once said, "Any time we get to wear those CADPAT military jerseys we seem to take it to a different level. We look up in the stands with these jerseys on and see service men and women in uniform cheering us on and it gives us an energy boost." That seems to always be the case, no matter which year it is.

Make sure you're in your seats early tonight as a special opening ceremony is set to take place as we honour and pay respects to our fallen military heroes that have protected our nation's rights and freedoms.

Gotta Reel in the Steelheads

As previously mentioned, the Steelheads have had Kingston's number over the last few seasons. With the big win last night over the Generals and the Steelhead's loss last night in Ottawa, it's time to reel in the Steelheads. The time is now to get another statement victory over an Eastern Conference contender. Brampton maybe hasn't had the start to the season they would have like and maybe pundits would have predicted. A pre-season favourite to contend for the Eastern Conference crown, the Steelheads currently sit in 8th in the conference while the Frontenacs are up in 2nd place.

The Steelheads made some big splashes over the offseason in the trade market as they brought in Spencer Sova from the Erie Otters and 52 goal scorer just a year ago, Carson Rehkopf from the Kitchener Rangers. The two veterans have added some big time firepower to a young and hungry Steelheads squad, but perhaps it's taking longer to gel than expected. The top line of Rehkopf, Luke Misa and Porter Martone are putting up numbers on the board but the wins just aren't coming the way they probably thought they would. Coming off of a loss last night to Ottawa, look for the blue and white to come out swinging tonight in Kingston.

