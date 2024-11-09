Gavin Betts Shines as Team White Wins Gold at 2024 World U-17 Hockey Challenge

Gavin Betts, a rising star in the Ontario Hockey League, showcased his elite skills on the world stage, helping Hockey Canada's Team White capture gold at the 2024 World U-17 Hockey Challenge. Betts delivered an outstanding performance in the tournament's final game, recording 38 saves to secure the 3-1 championship victory over Hockey Canada Team Red.

Betts' composure and quick reflexes were pivotal in the high-stakes matchup, with his efforts drawing attention from scouts, broadcasters and fans alike. His stellar play throughout the tournament helped solidify his reputation as a top goaltending prospect.

Betts' gold-medal win is not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for the OHL community. This achievement adds another highlight to his career and builds excitement around his future in competitive hockey.

