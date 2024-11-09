Gavin Betts Shines as Team White Wins Gold at 2024 World U-17 Hockey Challenge
November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Gavin Betts, a rising star in the Ontario Hockey League, showcased his elite skills on the world stage, helping Hockey Canada's Team White capture gold at the 2024 World U-17 Hockey Challenge. Betts delivered an outstanding performance in the tournament's final game, recording 38 saves to secure the 3-1 championship victory over Hockey Canada Team Red.
Betts' composure and quick reflexes were pivotal in the high-stakes matchup, with his efforts drawing attention from scouts, broadcasters and fans alike. His stellar play throughout the tournament helped solidify his reputation as a top goaltending prospect.
Betts' gold-medal win is not only a personal milestone but also a proud moment for the OHL community. This achievement adds another highlight to his career and builds excitement around his future in competitive hockey.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2024
- Colts Top Wolves, 3-1 - Barrie Colts
- Rangers Score Three Third Period Goals, But Fall 5-4 in OT to Attack - Kitchener Rangers
- Gavin Betts Shines as Team White Wins Gold at 2024 World U-17 Hockey Challenge - Kingston Frontenacs
- Misa Records Second Career Hat-Trick, Oke Stops 34 in 5-1 Win Over Windsor - Saginaw Spirit
- Noah Erliden's Second OHL Shutout Powers Otters Past Sting - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs' Late Comeback Falls Just Short Against IceDogs - Brantford Bulldogs
- Greyhounds Best Firebirds, 6-2 - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Grounded in Saginaw, Fall 5-1 - Windsor Spitfires
- Kitchener Travels to Owen Sound Looking to Secure 11th Straight Win, Second Victory against Attack - Kitchener Rangers
- Online Auction Details for 2024 Remembrance Day Jerseys - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Notes: vs Brampton - November 9th, 2024 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day: Game 17, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Welcome Spitfires Saturday Night - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Gavin Betts Shines as Team White Wins Gold at 2024 World U-17 Hockey Challenge
- Game Notes: vs Brampton - November 9th, 2024
- A Thriller in Kingston, Frontenacs Hold on for 2-1 Win Over the Generals
- Game Notes: vs Oshawa - November 8th, 2024
- Community Spirit and Hockey Collide this Weekend at Slush Puppie Place