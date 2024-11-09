Noah Erliden's Second OHL Shutout Powers Otters Past Sting

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - One of the most-celebrated annual games for the Erie Otters would bring the team home for the final time in 11 days - Military Appreciation Night (pres. by Your Central Western Pennsylvania Toyota Dealer). The final game of the three-in-three weekend would see the Otters host conference for Sarnia for the first meeting of the season - with both teams fresh off road games in southwest Ontario. Erie would look to bounce back after losing their first game in November, while the Sting would look to close out their road trip with consecutive wins.

The weekend would end at the Erie Insurance Arena in front of the Otters faithful. On Erie's annual Military Appreciation Night in front of a sold-out crowd, the puck would drop and a battle with the Sarnia Sting would begin.

The Otters would pour the shots on heavy and test Sarnia goaltender Evan Malliet early and often, but Malliet would keep the game scoreless. Erie would go on the penalty kill just over six minutes into the period but would kill it off with ease. They would successfully kill another penalty four minutes later with Noah Erliden doing his part in the net for the Otters to keep the Sting from taking a lead. The Otters would have a power play opportunity of their own but would be unable to capitalize before the end of the frame. The Otters would outshoot Sarnia 16-5, but the period would end 0-0.

Erie's offense would come out in full force in the first three minutes. With several dangerous shots in front of the net, stretching Evan Malliet to the limit, the Otters would keep Sarnia on the backfoot. Erie would go on the power play just over seven minutes into the second period, and their suffocating offensive attack would finally pay off as Sam Alfano (9) would put the puck away. The second period would continue to be Erie all over as Brett Hammond (2) would extend the Otter's lead 2-0 not two minutes later. The sold-out Erie crowd would come alive as the Otters would continue to outshoot the Sting more than twice over. The Otters would battle with the goalposts with less than two minutes left before Pano Fimis (8) would reign victorious and put Erie up 3-0. Defensively, Noah Erliden stayed locked in and did his part to maintain the shutout going into the third period.

Defense would be the star of the show in the first eight minutes of play in the third period. Noah Erliden would come in clutch with several potentially game-changing saves to keep the Sting at bay. With eleven minutes to go, the Otters would go on the penalty kill for the third time in the night, and Erliden would continue his heroics to keep the Sting scoreless. Back to even-strength, it would take less than four minutes for the Otters to add to their total. Wesley Royston (5) would make it a 4-0 game in favor of the good guys with 7:20 left to play. The Otters would go on the power play less than a minute later after a Sarnia roughing call but would be unable to capitalize. Chaos would erupt on the ice with two Otters and one Sting being sent to the penalty box after a scrum in front of the Sarnia net. It would be another successful penalty kill for the Otters and they would enter the final two minutes of play back at even-strength. The crowd would erupt as the seconds ticked to zero and the Otters, and Noah Erliden, would earn their second shutout victory in two weeks with a 4-0 win over the Sarnia Sting.

The longest road trip of conference play awaits the Erie Otters, as they head to the northwesternmost point in the Ontario Hockey League to take on the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday. Erie will then travel down to Saginaw for a Friday night battle with the Spirit, and close their weekend road trip in Flint on Saturday for their final road games against American teams. Erie will next be home on Wednesday, November 20 for a battle with the Brampton Steelheads.

