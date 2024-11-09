Misa Records Second Career Hat-Trick, Oke Stops 34 in 5-1 Win Over Windsor

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Windsor Spitfires in dominant fashion on Saturday, November 9th at the Dow Event Center with a final score of 5-1. Michael Misa recorded his second hat-trick of the season to bring his OHL-leading goal total to 21. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 34 saves on 35 shots, and securing 5th all-time on the Spirit's franchise wins list with 60. Joey Costanzo was the starting goaltender for Windsor tallying 28 saves on 33 shots.

Saginaw struck first as Michael Misa tapped in a beautiful cross crease pass from Kristian Epperson for his 19th goal of the season. Joey Willis picked up an assist as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead just 2:38 into the first period.

Saginaw added on as PJ Forgione cleaned up a mess in front of the net and tucked in his first goal of the season. Joey Willis tallied his second assist of the night and Michael Misa recorded an assist.

The Spirit continued to pour it on as Will Bishop sent a missile from the slot which found the back of net to give the Spirit a 3-0 lead. Sebastien Gervais and PJ Forgione picked up the assists as the Spirit took a healthy lead into the first intermission.

After 1: SAG 3 - 0 WSR (Total Shots: 17 - 6)

Saginaw lit the lamp first in second period as Calem Magone sent a beautiful pass through the slot to find Michael Misa in front of the net and he buried his second goal of the night. Kristian Epperson picked up an assist as the Spirit took a 4-0 lead.

After 2: SAG 4 - 0 WSR (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 12 Total Shots: 24 - 18)

Windsor got on the board with a powerplay goal off the stick of Noah Morneau to begin the third period. AJ Spellacy was credited with the assist as PJ Forgione was in the box for hooking.

Michael Misa sent a shot from the blue line which went off a defender's skate and found the back of the empty net to seal the game. Misa's 21st goal of the season completed the hat-trick and extended the Spirit's lead to 5-1. Kristian Epperson picked up his third assist of the night and James Guo recorded an assist to extend his point streak to five games.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 1 WSR (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 17 Total Shots: 33 - 35)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3 WSR 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (34 Saves / 35 Shots W) WSR Joey Costanzo (28 Saves / 33 Shots L)

Saginaw closes out the weekend as they host the Flint Firebirds on Sunday, November 10th at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 5:30 PM for the first game of the Coors Light I75 Divide Cup series.

