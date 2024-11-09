Spirit Welcome Spitfires Saturday Night

November 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (8-7-1-0) host the Windsor Spitfires (12-3-1-0) on Saturday, November 9th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466 / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Thursday, November 7th where they fell to the Peterborough Petes by a score of 2-1. Saginaw opened the scoring with former Pete James Guo scoring his first goal of the season 3:35 into the first period. Peterborough responded later in the period tying the game at one. After a quiet second period, Peterborough scored 17:35 into the third period for the game-winner. Kaleb Papineau stopped 20 of 22 for the Spirit in his second OHL game.

Windsor last played on Thursday, November 7th where they fell 5-4 to the North Bay Battalion. North Bay started the game off strong scoring three straight goals to take an early 3-0 lead. Windsor closed out the first period with Liam Greentree netting his ninth goal of the season which cut the Battalion's lead to 3-1. The Spitfires struck first in the second with Noah Morneau scoring his sixth goal of the season to bring Windsor within one. North Bay answered back with two goals of their own, growing their lead to 5-2 going into the third period. Windsor scored two goals late in the third period coming off the sticks of Jack Nesbitt and Cole Davis, but their comeback would fall short in a 5-4 final.

This Season:

The Spirit and Spitfires met on opening night in Saginaw, with the Spitfires stealing the show with a 5-4 OT win on September 25th. Jack Nesbitt scored the OT winner and Anthony Cristoforo added a goal and two assists. Michael Misa scored twice and Jacob Cloutier scored the game-tying goal that secured a point for the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

Misa is currently leading the OHL in goals with 18 on the season. After failing to register a point for the first time this season on November 3rd in Kitchener, Misa was back on the score sheet with an assist against Peterborough Thursday night. He leads the team with 29 points on the season (18G, 11A). Kristian Epperson is second on the Spirit in points with 21 (6G, 15A). Epperson has tallied a point in 11 of 15 games played so far this season. Flames prospect Zayne Parekh has been consistent so far this season. In 14 games Parekh has recorded four goals and 11 assists.

Windsor goaltender Joey Costanzo is currently leading the OHL in goals against average (1.93) and save percentage (.929). Along with those numbers, Costanzo has the most wins (11) and most shutouts (2) in the OHL. Costanzo's loss against North Bay on Tuesday was just the second time this season he allowed more than four goals this season (23 SV/28 SH). LA Kings first-rounder Liam Greentree is the OHL leader in assists with 22 and is second in points with 31. Greentree has recorded a point in 14 of 15 games played this season, and recorded a goal and an assist Thursday against the Battalion. Capitals prospect Ilya Protas is currently second on the Spitfires in points with 18 (10G, 8A). Protas has tallied a point in 11 of 13 games played this season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Joey Willis (NSH)

Ethan Hay (TB)

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Windsor's NHL Drafted Players:

Ilya Protas (WSH)

Liam Greentree (LA)

AJ Spellacy (CHI)

Tnias Mathurin (DET)

