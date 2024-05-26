Goldeyes Take Two from Lake Country

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (7-8) swept a twin bill from the Lake Country DockHounds at Blue Cross Park Saturday, winning game one 6-3 and taking the nightcap by a score of 1-0.

Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the opener when centre fielder Miles Simington drove in second baseman Adam Hall and right fielder Max Murphy with a single to right field. Simington later scored on first baseman Jake McMurray's base hit to right that increased the lead to three runs.

Lake Country (5-10) cut the Goldeyes' advantage to one in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a two-run home run to left field by Marek Chlup that made it 3-2 Winnipeg.

In the bottom of the frame, however, Murphy crushed a three-run, 373-foot blast onto Waterfront Drive that gave the home side a four-run cushion.

The DockHounds got one run back in the top of the fifth on shortstop Josh Altmann's single to centre field that drove in second baseman Blake Tiberi, but that wrapped up the scoring.

Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa (W, 1-1) evened his record with a 5.2 inning performance during which he allowed one earned run on ten hits. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Tasker Strobel and Justin Courtney (S, 2) kept Lake Country off the scoresheet over the final inning-and-a-third.

Duncan Snider (L, 2-1) gave up six runs - all earned - on eight hits over a complete game six innings. He fanned six and issued five free passes.

The second game was a pitchers' duel won by the Goldeyes in their final at-bat. Winnipeg broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the seventh inning on McMurray's single to centre field that brought in shortstop Andy Armstrong.

Travis Seabrooke started for the Goldeyes and went 5.1 innings and allowed just three hits. He lowered his earned run average to a paltry 0.55.

Nick Trogrlic-Iverson (W, 1-1) pitched the final 1.2 frames after entering the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. He did not surrender a hit and struck out two.

Matt Mullenbach (L, 0-1) started the seventh for Lake Country and gave up one run on two hits.

"Starting pitching continues to be the strength of the team," Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins said. "In game one it was good to see us jump out early and give Landen a bit of run support early, and Travis has maybe been our best pitcher this year - at least statistically - and he was great in game two."

The series concludes Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CDT when Winnipeg sends right-hander Colton Eastman (2-1, 2.16 ERA) to the mound. The DockHounds will start righty Bryan Bonnell (1-1, 7.87 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 12:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

