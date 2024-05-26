Germantown Native Makes Professional Pitching Debut

May 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds pitcher Blake Kunz

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds pitcher Blake Kunz(Lake Country DockHounds)

Oconomowoc, WI. - Blake Kunz, a native of Germantown, WI made his professional pitching debut on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024, for the Lake Country DockHounds.

Blake Kunz may not recall it, but it was impressive. His professional debut saw him retire the first batter he faced with ease. Dispatching him by way of a strikeout.

"It was a little blackout moment, but I was ready to go," Kunz said.

Yet, it wasn't just the first batter, it spiraled into his first three outs. Kunz overwhelmed the Milwaukee Milkmen hitters with his fatal fastball and potent off-speed mix. After being tabbed by manager Ken Huckaby in a critical moment, Kunz wasted no time showcasing his abilities.

"I was really excited and happy for the opportunity," Kunz said. "I had more nerves in the bullpen, honestly, but I was really excited to get out there."

Despite the jitters, Kunz's performance intrigued Huckaby.

"He's got a great arm for a young kid," Huckaby said. "He started off really good by striking out the (first) two, and gave us a great look at him...I thought it was awesome."

Kunz, a former dual sport collegiate athlete, spent two seasons with South Dakota State before joining the DockHounds. At 6-foot-5, the right-hander also excelled as a tight end for the Jackrabbits, further proving his athleticism. However, baseball is just as much mental as it is physical, if not more.

For Kunz, while his first inning sparkled, the second dimmed. The Milkmen strung together several long at-bats before capitalizing on a few mistakes.

Kunz's initial inning boasted three strikeouts and a walk. His second inning had him responsible for three hits, five runs, and two more walks.

"I just need to keep trusting my stuff," Kunz said. "I can't worry too much, even with runners on. I just have to go at (the hitter) and keep attacking."

Though his outing didn't finish as desired, Huckaby was impressed with Kunz's resiliency.

"He showed a lot of poise out there," Huckaby said. "I think he got away from his best pitch a little bit and they made him pay for it. I think he is going to do some ok things for a first-year guy."

While some athletes view a professional debut as the pinnacle of their journey, Kunz sees it as just the beginning.

"It felt good to get the first inning out," Kunz said. "But this is just the start."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.