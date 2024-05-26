Doubleheader Doesn't Go 'Hounds Way

May 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Marek Chlup celebrating his home run with Lake Country DockHounds Manager Ken Huckaby

(Lake Country DockHounds, Credit: Winnipeg Goldeyes) Marek Chlup celebrating his home run with Lake Country DockHounds Manager Ken Huckaby(Lake Country DockHounds, Credit: Winnipeg Goldeyes)

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Rained out on Friday, the Lake Country DockHounds were swept in a double header Saturday by the Winnipeg Goldeyes Saturday night.

Winnipeg led wire-to-wire in 6-3 game one victory before walking-off game two 1-0 to break the shutout. With Saturday's results, Lake Country fell to 5-10.

Both starters pitched six innings for the DockHounds, saving the very short bullpen for the finale tomorrow. Duncan Snider muscled through his six in game one despite allowing six runs, while Brett Conine turned in an excellent start, the best for the DockHounds on the season, without allowing any runs.

Marek Chlup hammered his first home run of the season in game one and is quickly heating up at the plate. Josh Altmann brought home the other run with one of his two hits. Cesar Izturis Jr., Ryan Hernandez, and Marcus Chiu also notched two hits in the opener.

Never leading on the day, Lake Country had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth inning of game two. The Goldeyes went to their pen, and stranded the trio, spoiling the DockHounds' best scoring opportunity. Izturis Jr., Justin Connell, and Blake Tiberi tallied hits in both contests.

Lake Country will try to salvage the series Sunday in the finale with Bryan Bonnell making his fourth start of the season at 1:00 CT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.