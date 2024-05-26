Bryan Bonnell Picks up 'Hounds; Salvage Series

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Swept in the double header Saturday night, Ken Huckaby's Lake Country DockHounds showed "resilience" Sunday afternoon, downing the Winnipeg Goldeyes 8-4 Sunday to salvage the series north of the border.

Bryan Bonnell became the first DockHounds starter to pitch into and complete the seventh inning. He worked perfectly through the Goldeyes lineup the first time through, which set himself up to work deep into the game and save the bullpen.

"It felt great to pick up my team with a big start," Bonnell said. "Getting those quick outs early in the game allowed the offense to not chase and be comfortable. They had great days, too."

Lake Country's veteran righty struck out two batters in the first, but didn't get his next and final K until the seventh. He limited quality contact all game and for the third straight start, didn't walk a batter.

"I try to command the zone and work all of the quadrants with each of my pitches. It keeps them guessing."

Blake Tiberi got things started by continuing his hot hitting at the plate. His three-hit day began with a deep flyout, but he tucked a line drive inside the foul pole for a two-run home run in the third inning to score Marcus Chiu. Tiberi added on two more singles, one of which brought home a run in the fifth inning, and scored another time to boost the DockHounds from the leadoff spot.

Cleanup batter Ryan Hernandez also had an excellent day at the dish. He belted his third home run of the season to lead off the fourth inning. Trackman read that his home run traveled 419 feet to straight away center field.

"I stayed in my approach and that allowed me to be effective," Hernandez said. "Earlier this season, I wasn't doing that. Now I am, and I feel the only person that can beat me is myself."

In the seventh Josh Altmann walked with two outs and stole second into scoring position. Hernandez then roped a ball into the gap for a double and his second RBI of the afternoon. Altmann as well as Chiu, Josh Morgan, and Justin Lavey reached twice on the day. Justin Connell extended his on base streak to all 16 games for Lake Country before stealing two bases in the eighth inning and scoring the team's final run.

The DockHounds will open a three game series Monday afternoon to begin a six game homestand that concludes May with the Kansas City Monarchs coming to town.

Tickets are buy one, get one free to celebrate Memorial Day, and all veterans active duty members of the armed forces can get a free ticket for Monday.

