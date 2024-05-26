Goldeyes' Hall Transferred to Milwaukee Brewers

May 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Sunday that the contract of outfielder Adam Hall has been transferred to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hall becomes the first member of the Goldeyes to move to a Major League organization since fellow Canadian Will McAffer in January 2023, and the 87th in club history.

The 25-year-old hit .526 in six games with Winnipeg, with three doubles, one home run, two runs batted in, and seven runs scored.

Born in Hamilton, Bermuda, Hall was chosen in the second round of the 2017 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of A.B. Lucas Secondary School in London, Ontario.

Hall played parts of six seasons in the Orioles' system, reaching as high as Class-AAA with the International League's Norfolk Tides in 2022.

A member of Canada's Junior National team from 2015 to 2017, Hall participated in the 2015 WSBC U-18 Baseball World Cup.

In another transaction Sunday, the Goldeyes signed Winnipeg native Logan Warkentin. The outfielder joins the team after playing collegiately at Morningside University (Sioux City, Iowa) and Williston State College (Williston, North Dakota).

The 23-year-old is an alumnus of the Winnipeg South Minor Baseball Junior Program and was in uniform for Sunday's game against the Lake Country DockHounds at Blue Cross Park.

Winnipeg will open a three-game series on the road against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Tuesday, May 28 at 7:02 p.m. CDT. Zac Reininger (1-2, 4.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Goldeyes, while the RedHawks are expected to counter with left-hander Tyler Grauer (1-2, 5.06 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes will return home to face the Lincoln Saltdogs Friday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. for a three-game weekend series.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

