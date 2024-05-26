Cougars Pitch Their Way to Series Victory

May 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars (9-7) closed out a series victory with a clutch 3-1 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats (5-11) in the finale at Northwestern Medicine Field Sunday night.

Westin Muir (2-2) set the tone for the Cougars on the mound, working his best outing of the season. Muir tossed seven shutout innings, facing just two over the minimum, with one hit and one walk allowed. He tallied four strikeouts and retired the last 15 RailCats that he faced.

Ryan Nutof started some drama in the 9th, walking the first two batters, but sealed his sixth save of the season striking out three batters despite allowing Gary to score their first run of the night. Nutof tied Joey Marciano for the league-lead in saves.

Gary starter Carlos Sanabria (0-2) hit Todd Lott in the 1st inning to give the Cougars a 1-0, which they held on to for awhile, but Sanabria evaded multiple jams throughout the game, stranding six runners on the bases.

Harrison Smith doubled the Cougars lead with an RBI bunt single in the 6th. Josh Allen plated another run with a sacrifice fly in the 7th.

The Cougars now head to Lincoln, Nebraska to begin a nine-game road trip. The Cougars will start with three games against the Saltdogs before visiting the Lake Country Dockhounds and Winnipeg Goldeyes.

