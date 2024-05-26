Dogs Drop Close Game 2

The Sioux City Explorers defeated the Chicago Dogs 8-7 at MercyOne Field Saturday night. The loss drops the Dogs to 8-6 this season.

Starting pitcher Brooks Gosswein allowed five earned runs over 5.1 innings. Gosswein surrendered eight hits in his third start of the season.

While Chicago took an early lead, Gosswein surrendered his runs in the bottom of the second and fifth innings.

Designated hitter David Maberry hit his first two home runs of the season, which drove in three runs.

First baseman Jacob Teter singled home left fielder Jesus Lujano to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

With the Dogs trailing 3-1, second baseman Brantley Bell hit a sacrifice fly to decrease the Dogs' deficit to 3-2. Jesus Lujano scored on the play.

Chicago retook the lead, 5-3, as two runners scored in the top of the fifth inning.

Bell scored shortstop Pavin Parks on a single to center field, and center fielder Narciso Crook grounded out to shortstop, which scored Lujano.

Michael Krauza and Cal Coughlin appeared out of the bullpen and allowed three earned runs over the last 2.2 innings.

The series finale will take place Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. at MercyOne Field.

