Monarchs Walk It off to Beat Lincoln

May 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Big-time players make big-time plays at big-time moments.

Frankie Tostado has come up clutch for the Kansas City Monarchs all month and clinched a third successive home series victory in his biggest at-bat as a Monarch.

Tostado's walk-off single to left field clinched the series on a Sunday afternoon as the Monarchs prevailed over the Lincoln Saltdogs, 5-4 in 10 innings, at Legends Field. Tostado drove in two crucial runs for KC.

The Monarchs erased a three-run lead for the fourth time in 10 wins this season.

"I was trying to see something up," Tostado said. "I knew I was going to get one pitch away."

The Saltdogs (6-10) started strong, plating three runs in the first inning. Max Hewitt drove in one on a sacrifice fly, followed up by a two-run home run by Aaron Takacs.

Lincoln would make it 4-0 one inning later, but Kansas City was never mentally out of it.

"They got those four early, we weren't beat or down, or anything like that," Tostado said. "We just knew the boys had to get their pitches.

Ross Adolph would get his pitch one inning later. The former Houston Astros prospect spanked a 380-foot home run to right field to bring the Monarchs within three runs.

Adolph finished 2-for-5 in the win. His home run moved him to the top of the Monarchs' (10-5) lead in round-trippers.

The Monarchs weren't done launching baseballs and added one more three innings later. Cameron Cannon lifted a solo shot onto the Home Run Patio to cut the lead to two. The home run was Cannon's second homer of the campaign, both coming at Legends Field.

Monarchs' starter Grant Gavin settled after the early runs. The right-hander struck out nine in five complete innings, up to 30 punchouts on the season.

Strikeouts kept Kansas City in the game. Gavin, Jacob Cantleberry, and Kevin Milam combined for 11 strikeouts in the first seven innings.

KC brought the game level in the bottom of the eighth, neither team could earn a base-runner in the ninth.

Jackson McClelland (1-1) rolled through the Saltdogs with three strikeouts in the top of the 10th. Tostado and company did the rest, loading the bases with no outs before the game-winning single.

The Sunday crowd erupted on the walk-off, giving the Monarchs their seventh home win of the season.

"Keep showing out," Tostado told the fans. "It's fun to play in front of you guys."

The Monarchs begin a nine-game road trip tomorrow night against the Lake Country Dockhounds. All 100 Monarchs games are broadcasted for free on aabaseball.tv and for radio on 810whb.com.

