Dogs Top Explorers 6-3

May 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

A Chicago Dogs late game offensive spark helped push the team over the Sioux City Explorers, 6-3

Early struggles on both sides of the field limited the Dogs early in the game.

John Baker, the starting pitcher for Chicago, found himself in trouble, allowing his first of three runs allowed, in his second inning of work. Between allowing a handful of hits and walking four batters, Baker's outing didn't last as long as the team anticipated, only making it through 4.1 innings on the rubber.

The Dogs' offense couldn't find a groove, managing to only gather two runs scored in the first six innings of play. In the fourth inning, Narciso Crook stole the Dogs' first run, after stealing home on a wild pitch. To open up the bottom of the sixth inning, Jacob Teter hit his third home run of the season, adding to his hot offensive start to the year.

It wasn't until the eighth inning that the Dogs began to consistently put runners on base. Brantley Bell started off for the Dogs with a leadoff double. Narciso Crook continued to swing hard, dropping a single to center field, advancing Bell to third base.

Jacob Teter tied the game, scoring Bell after grounding out to shortstop.

A hit by pitch for Dusty Stroup put two runners on for David Maberry. Maberry, who singled in the fourth, slapped the ball to left field, driving in Crook, putting the Dogs in the lead for the first time in the game.

Following Maberry's at-bat, Dogs batters walked three times in a row, adding two additional runs to the scoreboard. Walks were collected by Jesus Lujano, Blake Grant-Parks, and Pavin Parks. The huge inning for Chicago totaled a four run comeback, putting Chicago ahead 6-2 heading into the ninth inning.

Chicago's bullpen had been lights out after relieving Baker. Andrew Peters, Michael Krauza, and Cal Coughlin combined for 3.2 shutout innings, only allowing one hit.

Joey Marciano, the closer, was handed the ball in the final inning for the second night in a row. Marciano slammed the door once again, striking out two of the four batters he faced, sealing a Chicago Dogs victory.

The Dogs will try to continue its rally tomorrow afternoon in search of a sweep over the Sioux City Explorers.

