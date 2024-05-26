Railroaders Fall Short of Comeback Despite Three Home Run Night

Cleburne, TX - Two runners were left on in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Railroaders fell short of the five-run rally as Fargo-Moorhead took game three of the series in an 11-9 win on Saturday night at La Moderna Field.

11 total runners were left on base for Cleburne which was one of many factors to the loss tonight including four defensive errors.

Despite the loss, the bats stayed alive for the middle part of the order including Brian O'Grady, Thomas Dillard, and especially Jaxx Groshans. Groshans went 3-for-3 with two home runs, putting him at five on the year.

His second home run in the eighth inning closed the deficit to two heading into the final inning but RedHawk RHP Alex DuBord earned his third save of the season.

The Railroaders close out the series on Sunday afternoon before Cleburne head on their next road trip to Chicago. First pitch for Sunday is set for 3:06 p.m.

