Chicago Comes Back to Beat Sioux City

May 26, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Chicago Dogs (9-6) won the series finale against the Sioux City Explorers (6-9) on Sunday afternoon 7-5. The Dogs scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning as part of a late comeback in a game that was tight the whole way through.

In the top of the first, Chicago's Jesus Lujano and Brantley Bell took back-to-back walks before Narciso Crook ripped an RBI double off Sioux City starter Braunny Munoz to send home Lujano, making it a 1-0 Dogs lead. With runners on second and third, Chicago's Jacob Teter grounded out, but it was enough for Bell to cross the plate to extend the Dogs lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the first, Sioux City's Ozzie Martinez helped the X's get on board with an RBI single off Chicago starter Jason Bilous, sending around Chase Harris to cut the Dogs' advantage to 2-1. Later in the inning, Sioux City's Nick Shumpert tied it up, collecting an RBI with a sac fly to right that scored pinch-runner Daniel Perez, knotting it 2-2.

After three scoreless innings, Chicago's Jacob Teter broke the deadlock with a solo homer off Sioux City's Munoz in the top of the fifth, giving the Dogs a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, the X's brought it even again when recent Sioux City addition Daniel Montano collected an RBI single off Chicago reliever Matt Walker, pushing John Nogowski home to tie it 3-3. With the bases loaded, Nick Shumpert grounded into a double play, but with no outs in the inning, Daniel Perez scored to give the Explorers a 4-3 advantage.

The X's scored again in the bottom of the seventh when Sioux City's Zac Vooletich knocked home Martinez with a sac fly off Chicago reliever Andrew Peters (2-0), extending the lead to 5-3 Explorers.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Dogs started to come back when Chicago's Johnni Turbo picked up an RBI single off Sioux City reliever Brandon Brosher (1-2), scoring Jacob Teter to make it 5-4. Later in the frame with the bases loaded, Chicago's Jesus Lujano gave the Dogs the lead with a two-RBI single to left field, sending home Dusty Stroup and Johnni Turbo to make it 6-5 Chicago. After another walk from Sioux City's Brosher, Zach Willeman came into the game, and Chicago's Narciso Crook's hit by pitch brought home Pavin Parks, extending the Dogs' lead to 7-5.

After consecutive walks to lead off the bottom of the eighth, the Dogs turned to closer Joey Marciano in the hopes he'd be able to pick up a six-out save. Sioux City's John Nogowski had an impressive 13 pitch plate appearance that resulted in a walk, but Marciano got out of the bases-loaded jam. In the bottom of the ninth, Marciano returned to the mound and finished off the X's in order to complete the multi-inning save (6).

The Explorers will be off tomorrow Monday May 27 but return to action on Tuesday May 28 as they begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

