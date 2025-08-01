Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 1, 2025

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Make it 3 straight wins for the Valkyries

Golden State defeats Chicago 73-66 and improves to 2-0 in the season series. Veronica Burton led the way with 18 PTS | 4 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL!

