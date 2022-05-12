Gaunce Named IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year
May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign are proud to announce that Cameron Gaunce was named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the community during the 2021-22 season.
This is the second time in his career he has been recognized for the award, previously earning the honor with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2016-17 season.
Throughout the season, the Sudbury, Ont. native has dedicated himself to multiple efforts in the Inland Empire community, going above and beyond what was expected. With no way of volunteering in person due to league protocols, he was determined to find other ways to make an impact however he could.
Gaunce spearheaded the Reign's Movember participation, with a goal of raising money for men's health initiatives. Because of his dedication to the cause, Gaunce, his teammates and the team's Hope Reigns Foundation were able to raise close to $4,000 for the campaign during the month of November.
Another initiative Gaunce helped create was the organization's "Teacher Appreciation Month", culminating with recognition of local teachers at a Reign game in January. Showing his passion for honoring educators in the community, the defender worked closely with the Hope Reigns Foundation to develop the initiative and encourage fans to nominate educators they believed deserved recognition for dedication to their classrooms. Over 50 nominations for local educators were submitted.
Gaunce continues to actively seek out new opportunities to enhance the lives of others through local outreach. These endeavors are a small portion of the time that he sets aside outside of hockey to make an impact in the community and give back.
The 12th year pro was one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2021-22 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia.
Gaunce and the Reign are preparing for Game 2 of the Pacific Division Semifinals in Colorado against the Eagles on Friday at 6:05 p.m. PST. Ontario returns home for Game 3 on Sunday at Toyota Arena, which is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
Gaunce Named IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Pettersen Pots Game-Winner as Heat Take 2-0 Series Lead - Stockton Heat
