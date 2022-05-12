Jeff Goduti Named San Diego Gulls 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls are proud to announce Team Services Manager Jeff Goduti has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Diego Gulls during the 2021-22 season.

Goduti is an integral piece to the success of the San Diego Gulls in the daily operation of the organization, while embracing new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. An inaugural member of the AHL Gulls, Goduti is responsible for managing the hockey operations budget, all club travel arrangements with airline, bus and hotel companies, overseeing the team's season calendar, player ticket allotment and meals.

As one of the club's COVID-19 Officers, Goduti was tasked with informing, administering and enforcing AHL COVID-19 protocols among Gulls hockey operations staff and players each of the last two seasons. This also included knowing and complying with any local board of health requirements at home, in road cities and during travel.

Goduti exercised efficient, team-first efforts throughout his tenure with the organization to ensure coaches and players may focus on their day-to-day schedule without the worry of outside interruption, and is quick to fulfill any request a member of the club may have.

Goduti was one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2021-22 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia.

