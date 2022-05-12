Kids Free for Game Three this Sunday

May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Fans 14 and younger can experience Calder Cup Playoff action for FREE this Sunday, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins take on the Springfield Thunderbirds in Game Three at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Young fans can get into the 5:05pm game for FREE with an accompanying paid adult ticket.

The full series is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 11 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Springfield (4-1 Loss)

Game 2: Thursday, May 12 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Springfield, 7:05 p.m. MassMutual Center

Game 3: Sunday, May 15 - Springfield @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 5:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Game 4*: Monday, May 16 - Springfield @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Game 5*: Wednesday, May 18 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Springfield, 7:05 p.m. MassMutual Center

* = if necessary

Individual tickets and full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367 or visit Ticketmaster.com.

Penguins Playoff Packages include tickets to all potential home games during the Calder Cup Playoffs. This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card will not be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played.

Also included for each game in the plan is a $6 voucher per seat, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand, or at the Penguins Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued and cannot be carried over to future games.

Playoff Packages are available exclusively through the Penguins' front office. Call (570) 208-7367 to lock in your seats for the postseason.

