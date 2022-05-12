Comets Name Equipment Manager Parmelee IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year Winner

May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today that they have named long time equipment manager, Damion Parmelee, as the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for the 2021-22 season.

A member of the Comets organization for the last eight seasons, Damion Parmelee is a staple of the Adirondack Bank Center and has been with the team nearly since its inception. With the Comets affiliation change during the summer of 2021, Damion was the only hockey department staff member that stayed with the new parent NHL team, the New Jersey Devils. As with a change of that significance, there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding what to expect. But Damion was there through it all. He calmed the waters and lead the organization through a shift which it had never experienced. With the guidance and experience of Damion, the transition was a seamless process. Underneath the calm demeanor was the constant hard work, diligence and experience of someone who has been around the game for a long time. Work ethic is personified by Damion who is always the first person at the arena and the very last one to leave. It doesn't matter if it's during the middle of the summer or if it's in the middle of the season, "Parms" is there to take care of things so his players, coaches and the front office staff can rest easy that knowing work is being done to facilitate the team's needs. There is no member of the organization with more institutional knowledge than Damion.

The Comets started off the season with a record breaking 13-0 start. Most of the accolades, rightly so, are heaped on the team and its coaching staff. Behind the scenes, getting the players and coaches prepared is Damion. Consistently, he is the very first person at the arena in the morning and when everyone is gone for the day, he is still inside working away to make sure things are prepared for the following day's schedule. His dedication to his players and staff is unmatched.

Damion's family gives him the full support he needs. His wife Ashley and his two young sons Wyatt and Truitt are staples of the Adirondack Bank Center. They are at every game to cheer on their favorite team and to support Damion as he stands on the bench each night. The Utica Comets organization owes a huge debt of gratitude to Damion for his outstanding work, his genuine love of the city and its hockey team. He makes those around him better and holds up the Comets as a paradigm amongst AHL teams.

The Comets are back in action for game two inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on Saturday night against Rochester. For playoff ticket information, please visit uticacomets.com/playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.