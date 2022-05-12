Sam Provost Named Bridgeport's 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to announce that Community Engagement Manager Sam Provost has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Bridgeport community during the 2021-22 season.
Provost was one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2021-22 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia.
