Nick Neary Named Providence Bruins 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year

The Providence Bruins are proud to announce Nick Neary as the team's selection for the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year Program.

Serving as the team's video coach while also handling team services duties, Neary has been a versatile performer for Providence since joining the staff. In a year full of adversity for all teams, Neary faced all challenges thrown his way with a positive attitude and relentless work ethic.

Within the Bruins organization, it is widely known that Neary's work ethic is second to none in all aspects of the job. Aside from his excellent contributions in the team services department, Neary is consistently working to provide the best materials to the Bruins coaching staff and players, enabling them to go into games prepared and ready for their opponent.

In a year full of unexpected changes and chaotic situations, Neary handled all that was thrown his way with an elegant calmness under pressure. An effective communicator between all departments, Neary approached even the most difficult tasks with positive energy and result-driven initiative.

Neary was one of 31 finalists for the AHL's 2021-22 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year.

