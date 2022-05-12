Hogs Fall to Wolves in Game 1 of Central Division Semifinals
May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rosemont, IL- The Rockford IceHogs (0-1-0-0) dropped Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals 6-2 against the Chicago Wolves (1-0-0-0) Thursday night at Allstate Arena.
The IceHogs took their only lead of the night when forward Lukas Reichel forced a turnover and netted the unassisted goal on the breakaway at 6:16 in the opening frame for the rookie's second goal of the postseason. Reichel also led the season series against the Wolves with 15 points (5G, 10A) during the regular season.
However, the Wolves struck twice with less than a minute remaining in the period to take a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. The first goal came on a one-timer off the stick of defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald at 19:04 in the period. Then with just nine seconds left, the AHL's regular-season leading goal-scorer, Stefan Noesen capitalized on the powerplay to make it a 2-1 game.
Chicago then extended its lead 3-1 when forward Stelio Mattheos fired off a wrist shot at 16:04 in the second period.
Later in the period the Wolves took a three-goal lead when forward Jack Drury struck on the power play at 7:32 for his first goal of the postseason.
Still in the second period, forward David Gust came right out of the penalty box and scored on a breakaway to make it 5-1 Wolves at 13:47.
Rockford netminder Cale Morris came out in place of Arvid Soderblom to start the third period, but the Wolves continued to keep the pressure on. Noesen picked up his second tally of the night just 36 seconds into the final period to give the Wolves a 6-1 lead.
However, Hogs forward Evan Barratt cut into Chicago's lead when he netted his first postseason goal to make it 6-2 game at 7:21 in the third period.
Chicago finished the contest 2-for-7 on the power play while the IceHogs went 0-for-4.
The IceHogs and Wolves will face off in Game 2 on Saturday, May 14 at Allstate Arena. Game 3 will be played the following day on Sunday, May 15 at 4:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. You can still reserve tickets for Sunday's game: https://bit.ly/39eWxe6
If necessary, Game 4 will also be in Rockford on Tuesday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. and Game 5 will be back in Rosemont on Thursday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m.
Watch and listen to all the IceHogs 2022 Calder Cup Playoff action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2022
- Zac Dalpe Completes Hat Trick with Double OT Winner in Game 2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Checkers Beat Islanders in Double-Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dalpe Scores in Double Overtime to Give Checkers 2-0 Series Lead - Charlotte Checkers
- Hogs Fall to Wolves in Game 1 of Central Division Semifinals - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogs Fall to Wolves in Game 1 of Central Division Semifinals - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Rule Game 1 - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Lose Game 2 in Springfield, 6-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hofer's Historic Goalie Goal Puts Icing on Game 2 Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 4-1, in Game 3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Spotlight 29 Jointly Announced as the Official and Exclusive Founding Casino Partner of the Coachella Valley Firebirds - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Nick Neary Named Providence Bruins 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Represtened at 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ben Adams Named Cleveland Monsters 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Boko Imama Named Roadrunners Person of Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jimmy Oligny Named Moose Winner of IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Jared Degler Named Wolf Pack Team Winner of AHL's IOA/American Speciality Person of the Year Award - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lodnia Nominated for AHL's Yanick Dupre Award - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs' Holden Named Team's AHL Person of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Mary Grams Named Charlotte Checkers' Person of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Name Equipment Manager Parmelee IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year Winner - Utica Comets
- Joseph Named WBS IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sam Provost Named Bridgeport's 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gaunce Named IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Jeff Goduti Named San Diego Gulls 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa's Dakota Mermis Named Winner of Yanick Dupré Memorial Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Weisbeck Named Amerks' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year Award for 2021-22 Season - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Defenseman Dakota Mermis Selected as Winner of Yanick Dupré Memorial Award - Iowa Wild
- Kyle Criscuolo Honored as Griffins' Person of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Look to Even Playoff Series Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wolves Open Central Division Semifinals Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Kids Free for Game Three this Sunday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pettersen Pots Game-Winner as Heat Take 2-0 Series Lead - Stockton Heat
- Pettersen Pots Game-Winner as Heat Take 2-0 Series Lead - Stockton Heat
- Ontario Loses to Colorado 10-1 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Hogs Fall to Wolves in Game 1 of Central Division Semifinals
- Hogs Fall to Wolves in Game 1 of Central Division Semifinals
- IceHogs' Holden Named Team's AHL Person of the Year
- IceHogs and Wolves Open Central Division Semifinals Tonight in Rosemont
- Blackhawks' Jim Cornelison to Sing National Anthem and Tommy Hawk Soars Around BMO Harris Bank Center for Game 3 vs. Wolves