Spotlight 29 Jointly Announced as the Official and Exclusive Founding Casino Partner of the Coachella Valley Firebirds

May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and Spotlight 29 Casino jointly announced today a multi-year relationship that names Spotlight 29 (46-200 Harrison Pl, Coachella, CA 92236) as the official and exclusive founding casino partner for the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd AHL team debuting in Fall 2022 and the affiliate of the NHL Seattle Kraken and Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley. As a Founding partner of Acrisure Arena, which will provide exclusive benefits to Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos Club 29 members and guests, the deal represents one of Spotlight 29's most exciting sports and entertainment partnerships to date.

"We look forward to working with the leadership and teams at Acrisure Arena and the Oak View Group in establishing the arena as focal point for our community. The development of this world-class venue represents the continued growth in the Coachella Valley and will bring with it great opportunities for those living and working in the region," shared Chairman Darrell Mike of the 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians.

As an official Founding partner of Acrisure Arena, Spotlight 29 Casino receives branding integrations including permanent interior and exterior signage throughout the arena for all events, LED ring exposure on the arena floor, as well as on dasher boards during hockey games. The deal also includes in-game promotions, a Spotlight 29 Casino rewards desk in the arena's concourse, and more. When the 11,000-seat Acrisure Arena opens in December it will feature The Chairman's Club 29, Acrisure Arena's only lower-level seating VIP club featuring the closest event premium seating locations.

"We respect the Tribe immensely and have long identified their leading position in bringing outstanding content to the Coachella Valley," said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. "We all share the same vision to build a strong region and we're honored to be working with them during such an important time of the growth in the Valley that will bring our teams and communities together, to celebrate sport and entertainment."

The Founding partnership will also extend to Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos Club 29 members featuring incredible benefits including special promotions and discounts, rewards, merchandise offers, and select exclusive pre-sale windows to the most anticipated concert events in the Coachella Valley.

Operated by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, Spotlight 29 Casino features more than 1,600 in-demand slots, world-class table games, and blackjack, plus luxurious dining with a variety of fine and casual options.

The agreements with Spotlight 29 Casino were negotiated in collaboration between Spotlight 29 and Oak View Group, the exclusive multimedia rightsholder for Acrisure Arena.

Acrisure Arena will open for the 2022-23 AHL season this fall and host more than 150 sports and live entertainment events annually. For more information about the construction of Acrisure Arena, visit www.AcrisureArena.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.