Crunch Fall to Rocket, 4-1, in Game 3
May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Laval Rocket, 4-1, in Game 3 tonight at Place Bell.
The loss gives the Rocket a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals series.
Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 23-of-25 shots between the pipes for the Crunch. Cayden Primeau stopped 22-of-23 in net for the Rocket. The Crunch were unable to convert on two power play opportunities while Laval went 2-for-7.
The Rocket were first on the board with a power play goal 2:43 into the game. Sami Niku set up Danick Martel for a backdoor one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.
Syracuse evened the score at the 4:49 mark of the second period. After Lagace made a save, Darren Raddysh grabbed the loose puck and sent it ahead for Remi Elie. He skated it into the zone and beat Primeau with a hard slap shot from the left circle.
Laval regained the lead with another power-play goal 8:49 into the third period. Cedric Paquette was down low to tip in a right-wing shot from Jean-Sébastien Dea. The Rocket then added empty net goals from Dea and Louie Belpedio in the final minutes to secure the win.
Game 4 is in Laval this Saturday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
Crunchables: The Crunch are now 3-3 all time in Game 3 after splitting the first two games of a best-of-five series.
- Ontario Loses to Colorado 10-1 - Ontario Reign
