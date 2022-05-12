Jared Degler Named Wolf Pack Team Winner of AHL's IOA/American Speciality Person of the Year Award

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are proud to announce that Assistant Athletic Trainer Jared Degler has been named the club's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for his work during the 2021-22 season.

A native of Hamburg, PA, Degler joined the Wolf Pack prior to the 2019-20 season. Prior to his time in Hartford, Degler spent three seasons as the Head Athletic Trainer for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. He also spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons with the ECHL's Reading Royals while completing his bachelor's degree in Athletic Training at Alvernia University.

Degler has played a key role during his time in Hartford providing treatment for players while also assisting in the enforcement of the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. His work allowed the Wolf Pack organization to operate safely and complete the league's first full season since 2018-19. As part of this responsibility, Degler was tasked with knowing and ensuring compliance with all local and team COVID-19 requirements at home, on the road, and during travel.

Traditionally acknowledging a player for his outstanding contributions to his local community, this season the league expanded the Person of the Year program to allow teams to recognize individuals who played an important and perhaps unexpected role in supporting their organization and/or impacting the local community as the AHL again navigated through a season impacted by COVID-19.

Presented annually since 1998, the AHL's Yanick Dupré Memorial Award honors the late Yanick Dupré, who passed away in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. A second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1991, Dupré played four seasons in the AHL with the Hershey Bears and was an AHL All-Star in 1995.

