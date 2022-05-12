Jared Degler Named Wolf Pack Team Winner of AHL's IOA/American Speciality Person of the Year Award
May 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are proud to announce that Assistant Athletic Trainer Jared Degler has been named the club's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year award for his work during the 2021-22 season.
A native of Hamburg, PA, Degler joined the Wolf Pack prior to the 2019-20 season. Prior to his time in Hartford, Degler spent three seasons as the Head Athletic Trainer for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. He also spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons with the ECHL's Reading Royals while completing his bachelor's degree in Athletic Training at Alvernia University.
Degler has played a key role during his time in Hartford providing treatment for players while also assisting in the enforcement of the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. His work allowed the Wolf Pack organization to operate safely and complete the league's first full season since 2018-19. As part of this responsibility, Degler was tasked with knowing and ensuring compliance with all local and team COVID-19 requirements at home, on the road, and during travel.
Traditionally acknowledging a player for his outstanding contributions to his local community, this season the league expanded the Person of the Year program to allow teams to recognize individuals who played an important and perhaps unexpected role in supporting their organization and/or impacting the local community as the AHL again navigated through a season impacted by COVID-19.
Presented annually since 1998, the AHL's Yanick Dupré Memorial Award honors the late Yanick Dupré, who passed away in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. A second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 1991, Dupré played four seasons in the AHL with the Hershey Bears and was an AHL All-Star in 1995.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2022
- Nick Neary Named Providence Bruins 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Represtened at 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ben Adams Named Cleveland Monsters 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Boko Imama Named Roadrunners Person of Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jimmy Oligny Named Moose Winner of IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Jared Degler Named Wolf Pack Team Winner of AHL's IOA/American Speciality Person of the Year Award - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lodnia Nominated for AHL's Yanick Dupre Award - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs' Holden Named Team's AHL Person of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Mary Grams Named Charlotte Checkers' Person of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Name Equipment Manager Parmelee IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year Winner - Utica Comets
- Joseph Named WBS IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sam Provost Named Bridgeport's 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Gaunce Named IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Jeff Goduti Named San Diego Gulls 2021-22 IOA/American Specialty AHL Person of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa's Dakota Mermis Named Winner of Yanick Dupré Memorial Award for 2021-22 - AHL
- Weisbeck Named Amerks' Winner of IOA/American Specialty Person of the Year Award for 2021-22 Season - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Wild Defenseman Dakota Mermis Selected as Winner of Yanick Dupré Memorial Award - Iowa Wild
- Kyle Criscuolo Honored as Griffins' Person of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Look to Even Playoff Series Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wolves Open Central Division Semifinals Tonight in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Kids Free for Game Three this Sunday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pettersen Pots Game-Winner as Heat Take 2-0 Series Lead - Stockton Heat
- Pettersen Pots Game-Winner as Heat Take 2-0 Series Lead - Stockton Heat
- Ontario Loses to Colorado 10-1 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Represtened at 2022 IIHF Men's World Championship
- Jared Degler Named Wolf Pack Team Winner of AHL's IOA/American Speciality Person of the Year Award
- Two Minutes for Thoughts: May 3rd, 2022
- Rangers Recall Seven from Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack End Season with 6-3 Victory over Visiting Penguins